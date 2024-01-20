DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SORRY FOR PARTY ROCKING (2010-2015 Pop & EDM All Night Long!)

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Take it back to a simpler time, where pop and dance music went hand in hand at every party. The only party in Chicago where you can get down to these iconic club bangers and fist bump all night long like it’s still 2012!

💓 Good vibes only! 💓

Featuring...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

