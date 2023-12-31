DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Years 23 Dancehall vs Afrobeats London

POP Brixton
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£25.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brunch brands join forces for an epic finale for 2023 in London. Reggae Brunch X Afro Beats n Brunch NYE special

Expect the Reggae Brunch & Afrobeats n Brunch sell-out vibes but this time at the After Dark edition!!

We mark this spectacular occasion at t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

