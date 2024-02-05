DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
John Myrtle is a Birmingham-raised London-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who writes feel-good sun-soaked anthems. After releasing a bundle of tracks on his soundcloud in 2018, John released his debut EP Here’s John Myrtle in July 2019,...
