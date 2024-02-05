Top track

How Can You Tell If You Love Her?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John Myrtle

The Prince Albert
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

How Can You Tell If You Love Her?
Got a code?

About

John Myrtle is a Birmingham-raised London-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who writes feel-good sun-soaked anthems. After releasing a bundle of tracks on his soundcloud in 2018, John released his debut EP Here’s John Myrtle in July 2019,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Myrtle

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.