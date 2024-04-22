Top track

Erlend Øye - The Black Keys Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Cabaret Sauvage
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erlend Øye - The Black Keys Work
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva en concert exceptionnel au Cabaret Sauvage le 22 avril 2024 !

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva est né de la rencontre de l'artiste norvégien Erlend Øye avec la dolce vita italienne. Chanteur et guitariste du group...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.