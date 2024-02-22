Top track

Light Me Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonner Black, Sonia Leigh, & Twinnie

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Light Me Up
Got a code?

About

Bonner Black, Sonia Leigh, & Twinnie live at Eddie's Attic!

Bonner Black, the classically trained ballerina turned singer/songwriter from Hot Rock, TN, began her life on stage at 4 years old. At seventeen, Black moved to Nashville, embarked on her first r...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonia Leigh, Bonner Black, Twinnie

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.