DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pheromone Blue + Marcelo x Fugaz + Sarah Jones

El Sótano
Sun, 17 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pheromone Blue: es una banda de música electrónica liderada por el músico y productor brasileño Mario Ramos Jr.

Después de trabajar con uno de los más importantes productores de música electrónica de la actualidad, Hannes Bieger (Alemania), el grupo lanza...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.