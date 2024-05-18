Top track

Evangelia - Páme Páme

EVANGELIA w/ DJ Grigori

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
From $27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Evangelia - Páme Páme
About Evangelia

Evangelia is a Greek-American artist born in the US, and raised between the island of Crete and New Jersey. Known for her effortless blend of modern pop music with Greek elements, she has captivated sold out audiences around the world. With multi-platinum Read more

Event information

EVANGELIA

w/ DJ Grigori

Saturday, May 18th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM

All Ages

Limited VIP Ticket Package Includes:

-Early entry into the venue

-Exclusive & intimate meet & greet with Evangelia

-One Signed Item

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Evangelia

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

