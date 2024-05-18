DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Evangelia is a Greek-American artist born in the US, and raised between the island of Crete and New Jersey. Known for her effortless blend of modern pop music with Greek elements, she has captivated sold out audiences around the world. With multi-platinum
EVANGELIA
w/ DJ Grigori
Saturday, May 18th, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM
All Ages
Limited VIP Ticket Package Includes:
-Early entry into the venue
-Exclusive & intimate meet & greet with Evangelia
-One Signed Item
