Therion + Satra

Slaughter Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Therion "Leviathan Tour" 2024

tessera ACSI obbligatoria

scopri come fare qui

https://entro.in/club/online.php?PR=slaughterclub

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Therion

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

