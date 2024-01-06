DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

METROSCHOCK 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJBaltimore
METROSCHOCK 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY

With Special Guest DJ Rodney Anonymous (The Dead Milkmen)

Resident DJs: Neska, Nicholai and Angel

Every first Saturday Baltimore's longest running dark dance party returns! with dark beats from Goth and Industrial to S...

21+
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
Lineup

Rodney Anonymous

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

