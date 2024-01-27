Top track

Lost & Found - Original Mix

Parable presents: Guy J, Melodic Diggers + more

E1
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22

About

Parable and E1 are incredibly excited to unite in London for one of the grandest openings of 2024, showcasing the most innovative talents in the melodic and progressive soundscape.

This event boasts an exceptional lineup, featuring world-class artists acr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Guy J, Dosem, Asch Pintura and 3 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

