TELETECH x ENCORE : PARIS

Parc Floral
Sat, 13 Apr, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€45.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après une première date française en 2023 à Lyon, les Anglais de TELETECH s’associent une nouvelle fois à ENCORE pour une tournée nationale.

Teletech prend possession du hangar du Parc Floral pour un événement hors normes : 9 heures de son qui repousse le...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par TELETECH x ENCORE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Parc Floral

Route de la Pyramide, Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

