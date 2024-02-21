DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ninkasi Musik Lab : Vipères Sucrées Salées...

Transbordeur
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Huit nouveaux projets artistiques rejoignent la pépinière de talents de l’Asso Ninkasi Musik Lab 💘 Huits projets qui représentent le talent, la richesse et la diversité de la scène émergente et que nous vous invitons à découvrir en live. Pour cette saison...

Tout public
Présenté par Ninkasi Musik Lab avec le soutien de SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vipères Sucrées Salées, Antenn.e

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

