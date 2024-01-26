Top track

Rikette Genesis Trio 1st House

The Piano Bar Soho
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for a fun evening of jazz and swing with the incredible Riketté Genesis and her all-star trio. Riketté is a British jazz star in waiting and skillfully fuses jazz and soul with her luscious voice and beau...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Riketté Genesis

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

