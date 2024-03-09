DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chico Pérez

Sala Clamores
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Actualmente, el joven jienense es uno de los pianistas más reconocidos del momento y continúa con paso firme dejando huella con su música en cada ciudad, siendo la sensación de crítica y público. Ha pasado recientemente por los festivales de jazz y flamenc...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chico Pérez

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

