Space Yacht x Sounds Of Mayhem

Catch One
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Space Yacht has teamed up with Sounds Of Mayhem, the label brought to you by PhaseOne, to celebrate their latest release and stacked roster with a night of effervescent bass music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Space Yacht

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

