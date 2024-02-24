Top track

Dysfunctional Rave x SWG3: BIIA

SWG3
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£18.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portuguese electronic artist BIIA headlines SWG3 TV Studio on Saturday 24 February 2024. Having emerged on to the scene in 2022, BIIA creates a journey of self-expression that blends different approaches of techno. These energetic and hard-hitting producti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SWG3.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

