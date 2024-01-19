Top track

Atmosphere

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kerri Chandler | Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Atmosphere
Got a code?

Event information

Il nostro primo evento del 2024 lo affidiamo felicemente come ogni anno al maestro Kerri Chandler, chi è venuto lo sa. Questa data è la più bella di tutto l'anno.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

Kerri Chandler

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.