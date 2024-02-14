Top track

LA BRINGUE Sans Valentin - Montpellier

Trigger Bar
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
€11

About

Ta soirée girls only préférée est de retour à Montpellier pour une édition spéciale SANS VALENTIN ! Viens bouger sur tes sons préférés et profiter d'une ambiance 100% girls !!

Pas de dress code, et comme toujours, GIRLS ONLY !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Trigger Bar

15 Rue Du Pila Saint-Gély, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:00 pm

