DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Macclesfield Comedy Club at Cinemac

Cinemac Cinema
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyMacclesfield
£19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A very special night of stand up comedy as we partner with RedWillow Brewery and Cinemac to bring you a quadruple bill blockbuster of TV and award winning comedians!

Starring...

TIFF STEVENSON

As seen on Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central (Comedy Central...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cinemac Cinema

Cinemac, Heritage Centre, Roe St, Macclesfield, England SK11 6UT, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.