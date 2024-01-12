DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PRÊTS POUR 2024 ? ✨ RDV le Vendredi 12 Janvier au Flow pour fêter la nouvelle année dans une soirée MÉMORABLE ! 🔥
🎉 AU PROGRAMME 🎉
✨ Viens fêter le NOUVEL AN 2024 dans LA SOIRÉE à ne PAS MANQUER pour cette occasion : GOODIES SPÉCIAUX et AMBIANCE de FO...
