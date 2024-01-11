DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Weekend Warmups

Cafe Erzulie
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to The Weekend Warm-Ups - your ticket to electrify Thursday nights and ignite the anticipation for an epic weekend. Immerse yourself in a musical journey curated by our exceptional DJs, blending an array of genres that'll have you moving to the bea...

This is an 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tom Major, Blk.ID Twins, Monté and 1 more

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.