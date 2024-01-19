Top track

Gunga Din - Room Service

Kent Pop Exchange: Gunga Din & Friends

Whereelse?
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Where Else's Kent Pop Exchange Presents

Gunga Din

-- "Lift-Punk, Dungeon Funk; it's whatever you want it to be, Sweetheart.

Margate 4-piece Gunga Din curate sonic atmospheres through visceral improvisations & psychedelic grooves."

Kid.Villain

-- "Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
Mask not required
Distancing not required
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

