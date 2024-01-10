DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fabrizio Coppola: Giocare col fuoco live - FURORE!

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Wed, 10 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fabrizio Coppola: Giocare col fuoco live

FURORE! STEINBECK/GUTHRIE

Per il nuovo appuntamento di Giocare col fuoco live, la versione dal vivo della trasmissione in onda ogni domenica su Radio Popolare, Fabrizio Coppola ci racconterà il viaggio verso l'Ove...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

