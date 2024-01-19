DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside Presents:
A Fundraiser In Support Of St Catherine St Lucy School
Featuring live music by *Getting Started
*Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM
General Admission: *$25 + Service Fees
Getting Started is a Chicago based indie-rock ba...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.