Getting Started

Robert's Westside
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robert's Westside Presents:

A Fundraiser In Support Of St Catherine St Lucy School

Featuring live music by *Getting Started

*Doors @ 6:30PM // Music @ 8:00PM

General Admission: *$25 + Service Fees

Getting Started is a Chicago based indie-rock ba...

This is an 21+ event, Under 21 allowed with Parent/Guardian
Presented by Robert's Westside.
Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

