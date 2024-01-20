Top track

GHUM - Saturn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

GHUM + Luiz Bruno & The Adult Children

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GHUM - Saturn
Got a code?

About

SON Estrealla Galicia x Paper Dress Live presents an intimate show from fearsome international post-punk group GHUM alongside outsider genius Luiz Bruno And The Adult Children.

GHUM

Hailing from Spain, Brazil and London, GHUM bring together a mesmerizing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.

Lineup

Ghum

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs