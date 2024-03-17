DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Divertimenti

Conway Hall
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

“You look as if you are really enjoying yourselves!” is the consistent audience response to Divertimenti Ensemble concerts, which are remarkable for their vibrant, spontaneous and communicative performances. An unusual combination of entertaining informa...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:00 pm

