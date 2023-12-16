DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, December 16th
6pm doors, 7pm show
$10 with Food Donation
21+
It's Retro Game Show Night's All-Star 12 Year Anniversary on Saturday December 16!
Join Tucson's fabulous favorite host Chatty Kathee and her sizzling guest assistant Fireman Todd...
