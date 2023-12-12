DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Top Secret ft. K!ds Wonderland + Minimalism Garbage

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Independent youth culture label @AT is dedicated to documenting and sharing current youth culture, keeping its finger on the pulse of fashion, music and underground activities. We amplify the heartbeat of underground culture, pulsating through band live an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AT.
Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
120 capacity

