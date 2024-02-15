DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bdrmm

La Salvaje
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsOviedo
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bdrmm (stylised as bdrmm) is a British shoegaze band. The group currently consists of four members, Ryan Smith (vocals, guitar, synthesizer), Jordan Smith (vocals, bass, synthesizer), Joe Vickers (guitar, bass) and Conor Murray (drums). The group has so fa...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Todomedre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

bdrmm

Venue

La Salvaje

C. Martínez Vigil, 9, 33010 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

