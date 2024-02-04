Top track

Churros con Chocolate - Ganas de Drag

CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE - Drag Factor con Keiona (Drag Race FR) y Pitita (Drag Race ES) + Julien de Bomerani

SALA APOLO
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 4:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡Llega una nueva edición de DRAG FACTOR by CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE! La mejor fiesta-drag talent de Barcelona regresa para llenar a rebosar la Sala Apolo. Nuestras artistas invitadas en esta edición: Pitita, ganadora de la tercera temporada de Drag Race Españ...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 S.L. (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

