George FitzGerald + FOLD | Feb 9

Wigwam
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJDublin
From €19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We welcome George FitzGerald back to Dublin for a special four-week Wigwam Residency next February with FOLD & DJ Deece joining him on the night! ☘

Doors: 21:00

This is an 20+ event
Presented by Sense.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fold, George FitzGerald

Venue

Wigwam

Dublin 1, 54 Abbey Street Middle, Ireland
Doors open9:00 pm

