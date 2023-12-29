DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come out for the last Friday night of 2023 to dance and scream and cry. There will be DJs, puppets, electro operatic singing, and maybe a blood oath or two. All proceeds go to direct cash aid for Gazan evacuees 🖤
