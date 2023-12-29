DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Governorvomit, Charlie Dore Young, Alice Aster, Haitlin, Bobby Tieman

Purgatory
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come out for the last Friday night of 2023 to dance and scream and cry. There will be DJs, puppets, electro operatic singing, and maybe a blood oath or two. All proceeds go to direct cash aid for Gazan evacuees 🖤

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

