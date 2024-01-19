DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friend Crush - our favourite artists have chosen their favourite new acts for 2024
19 Jan curated by shame
with:
PADDYWAK
Alphabet
cursedbythe
+ shame DJs
here at The Shacklewell Arms
