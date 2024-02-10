Top track

Matthias Meyer - Love Letters From Sicily

The Society of Art: Matthias Meyer |Covered Terrac

Go Beach Club
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 4:00 pm
DJBarcelona
From €13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎨🎧 The Second event of the year with one of the biggest producers of melodic Techno, Matthias Meyer come back home ✨

🔊Our Covered Terrace is dressed up as Funktion One!!

🎧 Directly from Berlin, Matthias Meyer comes again to play a Delicatessen sessio...

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Society of Art.
Lineup

Matthias Meyer, Aracil, Agatha Pher

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

