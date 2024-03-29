Top track

7 Weeks - Gorgo

7 Weeks + Guest

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7 WEEKS est un groupe de rock qui explore, sa recherche sonore ne s’embarrasse pas de codes et de modes. Son nouvel album, Fade into Blurred Lines, (date de sortie le 13 octobre 2023) parle de gueules cassées et de laissés pour compte. Fort d’un songwritin...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HIERO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7 Weeks

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

