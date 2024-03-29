DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
7 WEEKS est un groupe de rock qui explore, sa recherche sonore ne s’embarrasse pas de codes et de modes. Son nouvel album, Fade into Blurred Lines, (date de sortie le 13 octobre 2023) parle de gueules cassées et de laissés pour compte. Fort d’un songwritin...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.