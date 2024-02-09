Top track

Nick León - Love Potion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Making Time VALENTIME™ with Nick León, Identified Patient, QRTR. Ayesha, Dave P. & JEWELSSEA

Warehouse on Watts
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyPhiladelphia
Selling fast
$29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dear Philadelphia.....

PHASE ONE of my 2024 TRANSCENDENTAL PLAN begins with A TRANSCENDENTAL VISION OF LOVE™ at Making Time VALENTIME™ at Warehouse on Watts with some of the most TRANSCENDENTAL futuristic musical pionners of......THE FUTURE !!!

Experienc...

21+
Presented by Making Time
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Nick León, Identified Patient, Ayesha and 3 more

Venue

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
729 capacity

