DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tre giovani progetti ravennati tutti da gustare nel nostro mixed crunchy box!
Un sabato di fine gennaio da leccarsi le dita.
Le Malakas sono la fusione di 4 voci e personalità musicali diverse che si amalgamano alla perfezione creando una sonorità pop-so...
No, con l'ingresso ai live al Bronson Club non è compreso un drink omaggio.
No, l'ingresso al Bronson Club non prevede alcuna tessera. Basta acquistare il biglietto di ingresso
Le porte apriranno alle 21, i live inizieranno dalle 21:30!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.