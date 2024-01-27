DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FRITTO MISTO con Malakas - D.F.W.U. - Nictagena

Bronson
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tre giovani progetti ravennati tutti da gustare nel nostro mixed crunchy box!

Un sabato di fine gennaio da leccarsi le dita.

Le Malakas sono la fusione di 4 voci e personalità musicali diverse che si amalgamano alla perfezione creando una sonorità pop-so...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

C'è il drink compreso nell'ingresso?

No, con l'ingresso ai live al Bronson Club non è compreso un drink omaggio.

Serve la tessera?

No, l'ingresso al Bronson Club non prevede alcuna tessera. Basta acquistare il biglietto di ingresso

A che ora iniziano i concerti?

Le porte apriranno alle 21, i live inizieranno dalle 21:30!

