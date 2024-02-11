DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VLADISLAV (BABY DON’T HURT ME)
Written by
Vlad Ilich
Directed by Dom Stephens
In the summer of ’99, six-year-old Vlad played a game of chess that changed his life forever. In “Vladislav, Baby Don’t Hurt Me”, the multi award-winning stand up explores hi...
