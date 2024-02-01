DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come out for another Thursday night show at Notch Brewing in Brighton featuring some of the best in local and touring acts music has to offer. All shows at 7PM, are free and accept food donations for the local community pantries.
