HERE Donations - ShowerBox

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5
About

Thank you for your guest list donation! Your support for ShowerBox means local roughsleepers can "feel human" again with free hot showers near HERE at Outernet.

Since 2018 ShowerBox has been supporting street and hidden homeless with access to showers on...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

