It Took the Night to Believe

SUNN O)))

De La Warr Pavilion
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBexhill-on-Sea
It Took the Night to Believe
About

SUNN O))) Shoshin (初心) Duo

SUNN O))) returns to the live aspect in its core, original raw form.

Founders/guitarists Stephen O’Malley & Greg Anderson will perform as a duo immersed in profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion and volume...

14+ Under 18's accompanied
Presented by De La Warr Pavilion.
Lineup

1
Sunn O))), Jesse Sykes, Phil Wandscher and 1 more

Venue

De La Warr Pavilion

De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1DD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

