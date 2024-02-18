Top track

SUMAC, Ava Mendoza, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUMAC returns to Saint Vitus with their singular blend of Noise, Metal and Post Rock for a rare east coast weekend! NYC's own experimental guitar destroyer Ava Mendoza and Sludge titans Chained to the Bottom of the ocean open.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sumac, Ava Mendoza, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

