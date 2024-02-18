DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUMAC returns to Saint Vitus with their singular blend of Noise, Metal and Post Rock for a rare east coast weekend! NYC's own experimental guitar destroyer Ava Mendoza and Sludge titans Chained to the Bottom of the ocean open.
