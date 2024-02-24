Top track

Noun - Loveblood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOUN (Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females)

ONCE at Satellite
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsCambridge
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Noun - Loveblood
Got a code?

About

NOUN is Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females

Also playing, J.R. and the Worship Band are inspirational bummer music with videos.

21+
Presented by ONCE
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J.R. and the Worship Band, Noun

Venue

ONCE at Satellite

877 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02141, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.