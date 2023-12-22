Top track

A 90's Christmas Party

The Point
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

A 90's Christmas Party

Join us for a Christmas themed event paying tribute to 90's Hip Hop & R&B. Christmas attire welcome. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity in the city of Chicago to provide resources for underserved communitie...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Afrotrak
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afrotrak

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

