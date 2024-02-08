Top track

Night Shift

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary Halvorson's Amaryllis

Solar Myth
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Night Shift
Got a code?

About

Ars Nova Workshop is proud to present guitar innovator Mary Halvorson and her dauntless all-star sextet Amaryllis at Solar Myth on February 8, 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Halvorson

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.