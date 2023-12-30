DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Funkchella Pre Reveillon

Level 13
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$18.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Funkchella para terminar o ano da melhor forma, essa edição sera de todos os estilos musicais que fizemos esse ano com Funk, Eletronica, Sertanejo e Pagode.

Lembrando dos shots de licor 43 e tequila rose na entrada para quem garantir seu ingresso antecipa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Level 13

5043 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida 32810, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

