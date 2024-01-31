Top track

Pierre Guénard - Je n'ai plus peur de danser

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pierre Guénard

Le Café de la Danse
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pierre Guénard - Je n'ai plus peur de danser
Got a code?

About

Après deux albums avec Radio Elvis, Pierre Guénard a eu besoin de chanter sous son propre nom et de s’aventurer seul. Le 31 janvier, il se lancera sur la piste du Café de la Danse pour un concert sans ﬁltre, comme autant de conﬁdences à un ami. Au ﬁl des c...

Tout public
Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pierre Guénard

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.