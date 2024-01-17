DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Trivia Extravaganza

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hey smarties! Come out for our new trivia night Queer Trivia Extravaganza! Eight rounds of general knowledge, pop culture and queer-themed trivia with prizes (and drink specials?).

Hosts Orie and Eddie will quiz you down in this fast-paced paperless gam...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

