DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

30 Years of Fury Of Five

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$31.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

30 Years of Fury

Fury Of Five

Dmize

Combust

Freight Train

Discontent

Gloves Off

Blackest Dawn

Tear Gas

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Shore Style Punk Night.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fury of Five

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.