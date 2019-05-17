Top track

Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mind Expansion Pack 3 at DEYA Brewery

DEYA Brewery
17 May - 19 May
GigsCheltenham
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marshall Jefferson - Move Your Body
Got a code?

About

Mind Expansion Pack 3 charts a course from Chicago and one of the founding fathers of House, through legendary label Rephlex and the sweatbox bacchanalia of London, to one of the breakout club hits of the year forged in Sheffield.

This doesn’t happen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Byrd Out.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Marshall Jefferson, Horse Meat Disco, DMX Krew and 1 more

Venue

DEYA Brewery

Lansdown Industrial Estate, Gloucester Rd, Cheltenham GL51 8PL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.